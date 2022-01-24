Search

24 Jan 2022

Sally Dynevor praises husband for support during breast cancer treatment

Sally Dynevor praises husband for support during breast cancer treatment

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Jan 2022 2:55 AM

Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor has said her husband’s support during her treatment for breast cancer made her feel “very lucky”.

The actress, who was diagnosed in 2009, is married to Emmerdale scriptwriter Tim Dynevor and they have three children including Phoebe, 26, who is the star of Netflix series Bridgerton.

She praised her partner for making her treatment feel like a “positive time”.

Dynevor, 58, told The Big Issue magazine: “I was very lucky during that time of having cancer, because my husband is really strong.

“And he would say, we’re going to make this into a positive time.

“After chemo, we’re going to go for walks, or we’re going to watch this box set.

“We’re going to enjoy the time that we have just relaxing and not worrying about anything.”

The actress, who has played Sally Webster in the long-running ITV soap since 1986, added: “I suppose it was the first time that I really took my foot off the pedal and gave myself time to do nothing.

“Which is actually much more important than doing something.

“We do need time to find ourselves and come to terms with things in a slow way.”

Dynevor, who is competing on ITV series Dancing On Ice, also recalled how her daughter Harriet had called her “beautiful” as she was having her hair shaved amid chemotherapy.

“There’s another memory,” she said.

“I’d just found out I’d got breast cancer and Harriet was only little, five or six.

“She was looking at me while my hair was being shaved and she was telling me how beautiful I was and how much she loved me.

“And I just remember thinking, my God, this is a very special moment.”

Dynevor was made an MBE for services to drama in the 2021 New Year Honours.

The full interview is in The Big Issue. Buy a copy from your local vendor, donate to The Big Issue’s Winter Appeal or subscribe online.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media