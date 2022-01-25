Search

25 Jan 2022

Holly Willoughby: I’m not afraid of the reaction to my lifestyle brand anymore

Holly Willoughby: I’m not afraid of the reaction to my lifestyle brand anymore

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Jan 2022 3:25 PM

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby said she is not afraid of the reaction to her new wellness and lifestyle brand anymore, after saying it was initially described as “wacky”.

The 40-year-old launched Wylde Moon, a lifestyle website which explores topics from “beauty and fashion to energy and healing”, in September.

She said she was inspired to launch the platform while co-hosting I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in Australia in 2018 – and exploring the world of alternative therapies, including meditation and sound baths.

Speaking to Grazia magazine, Willoughby said: “I’m not afraid of the reaction to it anymore.

“If it doesn’t fit with what your thoughts and expectations of me are, well then there’s nothing I can do about it.

“I can’t change that. I don’t want to change that. And I’m not going to change that. This is me.”

The Wylde Moon platform is split into seven categories: women, moonboard, podcast, energy, beauty, style, and family.

Willoughby feels that people struggle with some of the ideas of her lifestyle brand, adding: “The moment that I launched Wylde Moon, the word ‘wacky’ got used a lot.

“I expected that. And that’s fine. I can’t change that. I’m not here to force any of this on anybody.

“It’s not, ‘Come and meditate with me,’ or, ‘Look at the moon and play a sound-bowl’.

“It’s, ‘Please go and do that thing that makes your heart sing. Go and do you.'”

Willoughby said the platform’s name comes from an old word for wild, which usually means ‘untamed’ and was used in reference to women.

She said she wanted to be an “untamed woman” because she feels that, if anyone tries to tame her, then she is fitting into “the parameters that somebody else has created”.

The mother-of-three also published a book in 2021 called Reflections, which explores issues including body image, burnout, and control.

She said her younger self would be surprised at her adult self speaking out, saying she “wasn’t confident enough” as a child.

“I was always the person that was happy to be shaped and moulded by other people around me”, she added.

“It took a really long time to build up my confidence and resilience and get to the point where the stuff in this book had to come out and I wasn’t afraid of what people might think of it.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media