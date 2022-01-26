AJ Odudu to present second series of reality show The Bridge

TV presenter AJ Odudu will host the upcoming second series of the Channel 4 reality show The Bridge.

The reality competition will see 16 strangers compete against each other to win a £200,000 jackpot.

From the new tropical location of Ha Long Bay, Vietnam, two teams will race to build a bridge over 1,000 feet of water in just 12 days to reach the cash held on top of Fortune Rock.

Adventurer Aldo Kane will join the competitors in the paradise islands as the series’ extreme locations expert to oversee the challenges that will test the teams’ nerves and ability.

I'm so excited to announce that I'm the host of #TheBridge coming soon to @Channel4 & @hbomax where I'll be joined by extreme location expert @AldoKane. Buzzing! 🙌🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/R38uHepGtj — AJ ODUDU (@AJOdudu) January 26, 2022

Odudu was a finalist in the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing but was forced to pull out of the live event after suffering a torn ligament.

She said: “The opportunity to front The Bridge has happened almost serendipitously.

“From the Strictly Ballroom I have taken off onto my next, new adventure. Literally.

“It’s so exciting to front a show that promises to push the envelope and I know The Bridge is going to be bold, full of excitement and filled with plenty of drama.

“Bring it on.”

The eight-part reality series, made by Manchester-based production company Workerbee, will make the contestants put egos and differences aside as they test their physical ability, mental skill and teamwork.

Along the way, the teams will face surprise dilemmas and temptations that disrupt the competition and will uncover who is prepared to deceive their teammates for their own personal gain.

Kane added: “Over the last 25 years, I have been operating in some of the world’s most extreme, remote and hostile locations, but this is one of the highest-stake missions I’ve ever worked on.

“For those involved in the challenge, if they can survive the pressure, this could be a truly life-changing experience, for more reasons than just the prize money.

“The cash won’t come easy though, I am looking forward to putting the team through their paces and stretching their every fibre, from morals and emotions to basic campcraft and survival.

“This hybrid formula from Workerbee is going to be epic!”

Phil Harris, Channel 4’s head of entertainment and events, said: “We are really excited work with HBO Max and Workerbee to bring viewers more of this mischievous reality-challenge hybrid show.

“AJ was a phenomenal host on The Big Breakfast, so I am thrilled she is joining to guide us through the action whilst Aldo reminds us just what an incredibly tough task this is.”

The first series of the reality show was filmed in Wales and narrated by actor James McAvoy.

The executive producer and managing director of Workerbee, Rick Murray, noted that building the bridge in Wales was an “epic challenge” with the added element of the Welsh weather but feels the second series is “another league”.

He added: “Contributors might have a sunnier climate to enjoy, but the challenge will be far tougher with some devious twists and turns to throw them off course from day one.”