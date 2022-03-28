Search

30 Mar 2022

Kim Kardashian apologises for her controversial ‘advice’ to women in business

Kim Kardashian apologises for her controversial ‘advice’ to women in business

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Mar 2022 11:25 PM

Kim Kardashian has apologised for comments she made about women in business, saying they had become a “sound-bite with no context”.

The reality star said her remarks were “not a blanket statement” and did not want people to feel like she did not respect the hard work of other women.

Kardashian, 41, previously said her advice to women in business was to “get your f***ing ass up and work”, attracting heavy backlash online by many who commented on her privilege.

The comments were even noted at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, when hosts Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, who told audiences they needed to “work harder”.

In a clip from the upcoming documentary about the family, Kardashian says: “I have the best advice for women in business: get your f***ing ass up and work.”

She continues: “It seems like nobody wants to work these days, you have to surround yourself with people that want to work.”

Seeking to clarify the remarks in an interview on Good Morning America, Kardashian said: “That statement that I said was without questions and conversations around it and it became a sound-bite really with no context.

“I came off of the notion and the question right before which was ‘after 20 years of being in the business, you’re famous for being famous’

“My whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would (I) give to women.

“The advice that I would give is that…having a social media presence and being on a reality show does not mean overnight success.

“You have to work really hard to get there even if it might seem like it’s easy and that you can build a really successful business off of social media.

“And you can, if you put in a lot of hard work, and it wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work of think they don’t work hard. I know that they do.”

She added: “It was taken out of context but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media