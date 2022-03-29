Search

30 Mar 2022

The Only Way Is Chicago as Gemma Collins joins stage show

The Only Way Is Chicago as Gemma Collins joins stage show

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Mar 2022 1:55 PM

Reality star Gemma Collins will make her stage debut after joining the UK and Ireland tour of Chicago, it has been announced.

The Only Way Is Essex TV personality, who has also appeared on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity Big Brother and Dancing on Ice will take on the role of Mama Morton in the hit stage show.

Collins, 41, will join the tour at the Sunderland Empire from May 31, ahead of playing Cardiff New Theatre, Blackpool Winter Gardens, Sheffield Lyceum, Norwich Theatre Royal and New Theatre, Oxford.

Before finding fame on The Only Way Is Essex, Collins studied dance and won a place at the Sylvia Young Theatre School.

She will join the previously announced cast of Faye Brookes as Roxie Hart, Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly, Jamie Baughan as Amos Hart and B.E. Wong as Mary Sunshine, while the role of Billy Flynn will be announced soon.

Collins’ character was played by Queen Latifah in the Oscar-winning film adaptation of the musical.

Producer David Ian said: “We were completely stunned by Gemma’s audition for the role.

“She’s an undeniable force both on and off stage, and we can’t wait to see her portrayal of Mama Morton on tour. Audiences across the country are in for a treat.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media