Search

31 Mar 2022

Launch date announced for Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon

Launch date announced for Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Mar 2022 6:55 PM

Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon will launch in the UK and Ireland on August 22, it has been announced.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood and set 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones, the show chronicles the beginning of the end of House Targaryen and the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons.

The drama features The Crown star Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother of King Viserys and heir to the throne, while Olivia Cooke plays Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto Hightower, Hand of the King.

Emma D’Arcy plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s first-born child, who is of pure Valyrian blood and a dragon rider, and Steve Toussaint is Lord Corlys Velaryon, known as the Sea Snake, a famed nautical adventurer who has built his house into a powerful and wealthy seat.

The show will also star Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

One of the descendants of the dynasty, Daenerys Targaryen, was a major character in the main series of Game Of Thrones and was played by Emilia Clarke.

Martin serves as co-creator and executive producer on the series.

Zai Bennett, managing director of content at Sky UK, said: “House of the Dragon is one of the most highly anticipated shows of the year and it showcases Sky’s commitment to providing exciting, world-class content for our customers.

“If you loved Game Of Thrones or are a first-timer to the world of Westeros, this is going to be a must-watch. Roll on Monday 22 August.”

House Of The Dragon will launch on August 22 on Sky Atlantic and streaming service Now.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media