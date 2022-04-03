Search

ITV’s Cooking With The Stars returns with hosts Emma Willis and Tom Allen

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 Apr 2022 1:25 AM

Cooking With The Stars has been recommissioned for a second series, ITV has announced.

Emma Willis and Tom Allen will return as hosts of the six-part cooking series which will air in summer.

The series will again feature eight celebrities who will be paired with an accomplished chef who will mentor them towards becoming restaurant-standard cooks.

The celebrities will be trained by their mentors to produce dishes which will be judged by the remaining professionals, with the bottom two battling it out to remain in the competition as they create a dish without help from their mentor.

The eliminator round will be decided by a blind tasting from the chefs, in which they may unknowingly turn on their mentee if they vote for them to leave the show.

Professional chefs taking part in the new series include Rosemary Shrager, chef and business owner Ronnie Murray and Jack Stein, son of famous chef Rick Stein.

Joining them is Korean-American chef Judy Joo, Michelin-starred French chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, Scottish chef Tony Singh, as well as This Morning’s Clodagh McKenna and TV personality Mike Reid.

Willis said: “Tom and I had so much fun last series and I’m looking forward to getting back into the kitchen. The pressure the celebs are under is real and once the competition starts heating up everybody wants to win, but I’m hoping there isn’t as much blood as last series!”

Comedian Allen said: “Last series was so exciting! Emma Willis and I have been polishing our frying pans in preparation – we have so much fun working together.

“The celebrities are being trained by some of the best chefs in the business and with the clock ticking it’s always tense to see if they’ll improve their cooking enough each week to measure up to the judges’ high standards.”

The celebrity line-up for the series is to be announced in due course.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: “With the warmth of Emma and the wit of Tom I’m excited to see what culinary delights this year’s cooking novices bring to the table.

“The series not only entertained but inspired our viewers to get into the kitchen and try restaurant-worthy dishes from the comfort of their own homes.

“We are delighted to have some of the best chefs in the country guiding our celebrities who will be put through their paces in this intense, exciting and fast paced environment.”

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas, DJ and I’m A Celebrity star Naughty Boy and TV presenter and Strictly star AJ Odudu were among the celebrities featured in the first series, with McFly star Harry Judd crowned the winner.

The series is a partnership between Marks & Spencer, ITV and independent production company South Shore.

News

