Netflix’s The Witcher announces production update

Netflix’s The Witcher has announced that production has begun on the show’s third season.

The series will see Superman actor Henry Cavill reprise his leading role as Geralt of Rivia, a travelling monster hunter for hire, in the fantasy series.

Cavill will also star alongside Anya Chalotra, who is returning as Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Freya Allan as Princess Cirilla of Cintra.

The hit series announced the news with a behind-the-scenes image from the first day of production, which sees the actors sitting in chairs overlooking a snow-covered clearing with a forest in the background.

It also teased the plot of the upcoming season, saying: “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.

“Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery.

“They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.”

The show first aired in December 2019 and is based on the books penned by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.

According to various reports, The Witcher has been a Netflix success story, with it being viewed by around 76 million households during the first four weeks it aired on the streaming service.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will act as the series’ showrunner while Tomek Baginski, Jason F Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub and Jaroslaw Sawko will be executive producers.