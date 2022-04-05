Search

05 Apr 2022

Harrison Ford to star in upcoming Apple TV+ comedy Shrinking

05 Apr 2022 5:55 AM

Film veteran Harrison Ford will make his debut in upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series Shrinking.

The Star Wars and Indiana Jones actor will star in the 10-part programme alongside Jason Segel, who is also its writer.

It will be executive produced by Segel as well as Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence and the football comedy’s star Brett Goldstein.

Shrinking follows Segel’s character Jimmy, a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks.

Ford will play Dr Phil Rhodes, a down-to-earth, “blue-collar shrink, blunt but with an ever present twinkle”.

His character is a pioneer in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) but has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, which sets him against his intrusive friends and his estranged family.

Shrinking is the second Apple Original starring Segel, who also appeared in The Sky is Everywhere.

Ford is due to reprise his role as the troublesome archaeologist in  the fifth instalment of the Indiana Jones franchise from director James Mangold.

