05 Apr 2022

Lindsay Lohan to voice new dating show set in a US high school

Lindsay Lohan to voice new dating show set in a US high school

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 Apr 2022 7:25 PM

Lindsay Lohan has been revealed as the narrator of a new dating show set in a US high school.

Lovestruck High will follow 15 British single adults as they attempt to find love in a US high school setting.

Lohan, 35, will be the show’s voiceover artist, charting the ups and downs of the group as they return to the classroom for a second chance at finding love in between lessons.

The actress, who found fame in the 1998 film The Parent Trap, later went on to star in Mean Girls and signed a record deal with Casablanca Records, subsequently releasing two albums.

Lohan recently signed a multi-film deal with Netflix.

Falling For Christmas will be the first film made as part of the deal and is due for release at the end of the year.

As part of the new series on Amazon Prime, she will introduce the many personalities of Lovestruck High’s class of 2022 as they try and find the one.

The students’ aim is to secure a date for the prom, with the hope of being crowned prom royalty and winning 100,000 dollars in prize money.

Lovestruck High will launch on May 18 on Prime Video.

News

