07 Apr 2022

Kim Kardashian ‘heartbroken’ by death sentence given to Melissa Lucio

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 Apr 2022 6:55 AM

Kim Kardashian said she is “heartbroken” by written pleas from the children of a US mother who faces the death penalty in Texas.

The reality star said there were “many unresolved questions” about Melissa Lucio’s case and that she was praying for her life to be saved.

Lucio was convicted of capital murder for the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah, who prosecutors say was the victim of child abuse.

Her attorneys have argued that jurors never heard evidence that would have acquitted her.

Responding to a letter written to Texas state governor Greg Abbott, Kardashian wrote: “So heart breaking to read this letter from Melissa Lucio’s children begging for the state not to kill their mother.

“There are so many unresolved questions surrounding this case and the evidence that was used to convict her.

“This is one of the many reasons why I am against the death penalty and why I pray her children’s wish is granted and their mother’s life is spared.”

The letter was written by Lucio’s sons and daughters and asked Governor Abbott to spare her life, saying their mother’s prosecution had “torn our family apart”.

“The wounds never fully healed… We ask you not to tear open those wounds again. Please give us the chance for closure,” read the letter, shared by Kardashian on her Instagram story.

“Please allow us the chance for peace. Please allow us to reconcile with Mariah’s death and remember her without fresh pain, anguish and grief.”

Kardashian has been vocal on several high-profile US legal cases, and recently passed her first year law students’ examination, known as the “baby bar”.

The 41 year-old recently branded the US legal system “unfair” over the case of 26-year-old truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos who was sentenced to 110 years in prison following an accident that killed four people in 2019.

She later thanked Colorado Governor Jared Polis for drastically reducing the sentence and said the case was a “clear example” of why mandatory minimum sentences should be abolished.

