Search

11 Apr 2022

Khloe Kardashian hits back at trolls condemning her for carrying daughter, three

Khloe Kardashian hits back at trolls condemning her for carrying daughter, three

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

09 Apr 2022 3:25 PM

Khloe Kardashian has hit back at trolls who have criticised her for holding her three-year-old daughter too much.

The reality star, 37, responded after she was photographed carrying True on the red carpet at the premiere of her family’s new reality show The Kardashians.

Kardashian said she was carrying her daughter most of the time in order to make her feel safe in the presence of lots of people and photographers.

She wrote on Twitter: “For the people who comment that I hold True too much… number 1 I’m gonna hold my baby until I can’t hold her any more.

“Number 2 when there’s tons of cameras around, flashing lights, peps yelling things…I want my baby to feel safe.

“Worry about your own children. We good over here.”

The mother and daughter wore matching ensembles to the premiere of the new TV show, which will stream on Disney+ in the UK.

Kardashian posed in a bronze silk floor-length dress with a corset top, teamed with black sunglasses, while True wore a knee-length dress made from the same fabric, matched with high-top trainers.

The new family reality show comes after Keeping Up With The Kardashians came to an end in June 2021 after 14 years and 20 seasons.

The series became a pop culture juggernaut after launching in 2007 with a cast of largely unknown sisters.

The Kardashians launches on Disney+ on April 14.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media