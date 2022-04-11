Dan Walker admits ‘simple truth’ behind BBC exit is ‘much duller’ than reports

Dan Walker has dismissed press reports about his departure from the BBC that cite unnamed “sources” and “moles”.

The TV star, who has hosted BBC Breakfast since 2016, announced last week that he is leaving to join 5 News at Channel 5, replacing Sian Williams.

His is the latest high-profile departure from the BBC following the loss of Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis, former North American editor Jon Sopel and veteran political interviewer Andrew Marr.

It is often the case that the simple truth is much duller than all the made-up ‘moles’ and so-called ‘sources’ claim. In a nutshell… a bloke with a really good job, which he loved, got offered a really good job somewhere else which provided an amazing new challenge… 1/2 pic.twitter.com/rEydo8ho5D — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) April 11, 2022

Reflecting on his decision, Walker shared a photo of a picturesque sunset with his Twitter followers.

He wrote: “It is often the case that the simple truth is much duller than all the made-up ‘moles’ and so-called ‘sources’ claim.

“In a nutshell… a bloke with a really good job, which he loved, got offered a really good job somewhere else which provided an amazing new challenge and the chance to make some exciting TV.

“The bloke explained to his current employers that, even though it was a tough decision, he had decided to leave. They are now trying their best to allow him to make a dignified departure.

“Have a great Monday. I’m off for some toast.”

… and the chance to make some exciting TV. The bloke explained to his current employers that, even though it was a tough decision, he had decided to leave. They are now trying their best to allow him to make a dignified departure. Have a great Monday. I’m off for some toast. — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) April 11, 2022

Walker, 45, presented Football Focus from 2009 to 2021 and has been a fixture on the corporation’s flagship breakfast show since 2016.

He previously fronted BBC Breakfast with Louise Minchin, who departed in September 2021.

The 2020/2021 annual report for the BBC listed Walker’s salary as being between £295,000-£299,999, with programme commitments listed as Football Focus, which he has since left, and also BBC Breakfast programmes.

Details of his new salary have not been disclosed.

Walker’s new remit will see him presenting recently relaunched flagship news bulletin 5 News, as well as “fronting a range of new programming on the channel”, Channel 5 said.