Search

14 Apr 2022

Juno Dawson reveals hope of creating ‘trans equivalent of It’s A Sin’

Juno Dawson reveals hope of creating ‘trans equivalent of It’s A Sin’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Apr 2022 1:25 PM

Writer and transgender activist Juno Dawson has said she hopes to work on projects that will improve transgender representation, like It’s A Sin has done for the gay community.

Dawson, 40, found recognition as a writer of young adult fiction and later came out as transgender.

Her most recent project, Doctor Who spin-off podcast Doctor Who: Redacted, will air on BBC Sounds later this month.

The show follows Cleo, Abby and Shawna – three broke university drop-outs who host a paranormal conspiracy podcast, The Blue Box Files, about a mysterious blue box that appears throughout history.

The series will be set in the Doctor Who universe, with lead character Cleo being played by transgender activist Charlie Craggs in her first acting role.

Speaking to BBC Newsbeat, Dawson said: “When I look at shows like Queer As Folk or It’s A Sin, they have changed the conversation around gay people, about HIV.

“I don’t think there’s been a trans equivalent of Queer As Folk or It’s A Sin, and so I’m really hopeful that trans creators like myself will be given opportunities to tell our own stories.”

Queer As Folk and It’s A Sin, both written by Russell T Davies, followed different aspects of the lives of young gay men in UK cities.

Dawson also said she hopes increased representation of the trans community in work such as Doctor Who: Redacted will show people that the lives of trans people are in fact “normal and boring”.

She said: “It’s so that people can get to know us, because actually we’re just really normal, boring people.

“And sometimes normal, boring people go on adventures with the Doctor – and that’s what Doctor Who has always been about.”

Craggs, who previously presented a BBC documentary about being transgender in the UK, said she also hopes the new show will help change people’s perception of the trans community without making them “feel like they’re being shouted at”.

She told BBC Newsbeat: “I’m so tired of our community being victims.

“When we’re integrated into mainstream culture pieces, like big storylines in EastEnders or Coronation Street, it’s so powerful because people aren’t watching it for that.

“But they can take that from it. It’s hard not to feel the humanity of Cleo’s character when you’re listening to this show.

“You’d have to be some sort of sociopath not to feel something when you hear what she’s going through.”

Doctor Who: Redacted is available first on BBC Sounds weekly from April 17. Episode one will be available following Doctor Who’s Legend Of The Sea Devils special on Easter Sunday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media