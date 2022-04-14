Netflix announces new cast members for The Witcher season three

Fleabag star Hugh Skinner and Meng’er Zhang from Marvel’s Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings have joined the cast of The Witcher season three.

The Netflix fantasy series has also added Robbie Amell, star of Amazon Prime series Upload, and Bloods actress Christelle Elwin for the upcoming episodes.

Skinner will star as Prince Radovid, a royal playboy and younger brother to King Vizimir who finds himself on the inside of the Redanian Intelligence.

Meanwhile, Zhang will play Milva, a human huntress with excellent archery skills adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest.

Amell will appear as Gallatin, who leads an army of guerrilla Scoia’tael people fighting on behalf of the ancient Nilfgaard empire.

And finally, Elwin plays Mistle, a member of The Rats, a gang of misfit teenagers who steal from the rich but mainly keep the spoils for themselves.

The series will see Superman actor Henry Cavill reprise his leading role as Geralt of Rivia, a travelling monster hunter for hire.

Cavill will also star alongside Anya Chalotra, who is returning as Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Freya Allan as Princess Cirilla of Cintra.

According to Netflix, the series will see Geralt take Ciri into hiding, “determined to protect his newly reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it”.

Yennefer will lead them to the fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s powers.

However, they will instead arrive in “a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery”.

The show first aired in December 2019 and is based on the books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will act as the series’ showrunner while Tomek Baginski, Jason F Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub and Jaroslaw Sawko will be executive producers.