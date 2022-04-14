Billie Eilish reveals she is the latest guest star on The Simpsons

Billie Eilish is set to join The Simpsons family in a new short airing on Disney+ this month.
The Oscar-winning popstar, alongside her brother Finneas O’Connell, will appear in a short titled When Billie Met Lisa – set to air on April 22.
It will see Lisa Simpson discover chart-topping artists Eilish and O’Connell while searching for a quiet place to practise her saxophone.
The musical siblings then invite Lisa to their studio for a special jam session, it has been revealed.
The No Time To Die singer, 20, stars in the fourth collection of shorts created exclusively for Disney+.
Previous shorts include the Star Wars themed Maggie Simpson In The Force Awakens From Its Nap and Marvel-inspired The Good, The Bart, And The Loki.
Sibling duo Eilish and O’Connell recently won the Oscar for best original song at the 94th Academy Awards – joining the list of Oscar-winning Bond-song creators.
