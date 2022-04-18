TV star Charlotte Dawson reveals she has suffered a miscarriage

Charlotte Dawson has revealed she has suffered a miscarriage after discovering she was pregnant with her second child on Mother’s Day.

In an emotional post to Instagram, the 29-year-old reality TV star admitted she and her fiance Matthew Sarsfield, who share son Noah together, were “over the moon” when they first learnt that their family was growing.

Dawson said that she is “heartbroken beyond words” after the loss, but still hopes that one day they will have their “rainbow baby”.

In the Instagram post, the TV star shared a photo of her son Noah holding a pregnancy test and a video of them showing the test to the camera to tell people about the baby news.

She wrote: “Hi my darlings, I finally feel ready to post this.. I mean I don’t know when there is a good time to post this.

“It’s been an extremely tough week mentally but also obviously physically… I am heartbroken beyond words..

“And I know I’m never quiet on here, & always so open and honest with you guys so it’s been a shock to you all.. I keep getting lots & lots of messages worrying about us all, asking why I’m being quiet & if Noah is ok..

“Noah is absolutely fine.. he’s amazing. I’m the one that’s not ok.. unfortunately I’ve suffered with a miscarriage.

“Obviously our families & close friends have known about me being pregnant, but didn’t announce anything until I got further down the line.. I was so excited to share our happy news with you all.

“Noah’s little brother or little sister, as you can imagine Matthew & I were absolutely over the moon our little family was going to be growing.

“I also found out on mother’s day which was just so special. But sometimes it’s just not meant to be, I really thought it was but it just wasn’t this time.

“Miscarriages are so common & not spoke about enough. We are so heartbroken right now have no words and just don’t feel Upto posting being my happy silly self right now..”

Dawson also asked for people to stop sending her and Sarsfield “nasty messages” about their parenting skills, assuring that Noah is “so loved”.

She added: “Thank you for all your love & support always, I don’t ever want to let go of Noah.. I feel so lucky to have Noah, one day we will get our rainbow baby..”

Friends and famous faces offered their support to the TV star including former Love Island star Dani Dyer who wrote: “Oh char I’m so so sorry sending you all my love xxxxxx”

Hollyoaks actress Chelsee Healey said: “Love you” while presenter and TV personality Kate Lawler added: “I’m so sorry for you both Charlotte. Sending you so much love and strength. Xxx”

Dawson is the daughter of the hit comedian Les Dawson who died in 1993 aged 62.