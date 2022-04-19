Search

19 Apr 2022

Piers Morgan ‘couldn’t be happier’ with set of new show

Piers Morgan 'couldn't be happier' with set of new show

19 Apr 2022

The set of Piers Morgan’s new weeknight TV show has been unveiled ahead of the programme launching next week.

Morgan is due to return to screens with his new TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored on April 25 – more than a year after he stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain.

The 57-year-old left the ITV breakfast show last March after he clashed with weather presenter Alex Beresford over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Ahead of the launch of Uncensored, TalkTV operator News UK unveiled a brand new studio with “state-of-the-art LED screen technology” and a “multi-purpose 360-degree environment”, within the Ealing Broadcast Centre, from where the show will be broadcast live.

The studio concept was created by TalkTV executive director Erron Gordon, formerly the launch director for both Good Morning Britain and Peston on ITV.

It was designed by Emmy award-winning designer Jim Fenhagen, whose previous work includes Good Morning Britain, the Sky News Centre and Channel 5 News.

Writing on his Instagram, Morgan said: “My new Piers Morgan uncensored studio. Concept by @errongordon & design by @fenhagen. Looks brilliant – couldn’t be happier.”

The show will also air on Fox Nation in the US and Sky News Australia.

The set was constructed by Scott Fleary, who have been responsible for constructing some highly recognisable TV sets including Britain’s Got Talent, The Voice and The Masked Singer.

Gordon said: “I began with an absolutely blank canvas in terms of the studio space – with the simple vision to create something as unique as the show itself.

“Knowing Piers Morgan Uncensored will be broadcast across three continents, we have created a truly state-of-the-art environment containing unique design elements not yet seen in British TV news.”

Further new studio space has been created at News UK’s London Bridge headquarters, where two new television studios will be home to The News Desk, the prime time news programme hosted by journalist and broadcaster Tom Newton Dunn, and The Talk, a nightly panel debate show featuring Sharon Osbourne.

TalkTV will go live on April 25 at 7pm, with Piers Morgan Uncensored launching at 8pm the same day.

