Search

20 Apr 2022

Piers Morgan reveals first interview on his new show will be with Donald Trump

Piers Morgan reveals first interview on his new show will be with Donald Trump

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Apr 2022 10:25 PM

Piers Morgan has revealed the first interview on his new show will be with former US president Donald Trump.

The 57-year-old TV presenter has posted a dramatic video trailer for his conversation with Mr Trump, which will air with the launch of his show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, next week.

The 30-second advert shows the two clash over Mr Trump’s claims that the last US election was rigged, and appears to show him storming off camera following what is promised to be “the most explosive interview of the year”.

Morgan’s 75-minute interview will be screened via TalkTV on Monday at 8pm.

This comes after Morgan also announced he will also be returning to ITV for the first time in more than a year, as a guest on the Lorraine show on Saturday.

Last year he made headlines after leaving the ITV breakfast show following an on-air clash with weather presenter Alex Beresford over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The former tabloid editor said he did not believe Meghan’s claims from the headline-making interview, with his comments sparking more than 50,000 complaints, the most in Ofcom’s history.

Alongside a picture of himself and presenter Lorraine Kelly, he wrote: “BREAKING: I’ll be returning to ITV tomorrow for first time since the Markle Debacle… live & definitely uncensored on @lorraine⁩ with the fabulous ⁦@reallorraine⁩ – should be fun… (may even storm back onto ⁦@GMB⁩ while I wait, & get those ratings back up.)”

Sharon Osbourne appears in The Talk on weeknights at 9pm.

Uncensored will stream on Fox Nation in the US and will air on Sky News Australia.

Watchdog Ofcom ruled that Good Morning Britain was not in breach of the broadcasting code over Morgan’s controversial comments.

Since his departure from the show no permanent replacement has been announced, with Richard Madeley and others appearing in a rotating cast of guest presenters.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media