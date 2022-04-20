Search

21 Apr 2022

Jamie Dornan on why his favourite sound is a ‘rarity’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Apr 2022 1:25 AM

Jamie Dornan has said his favourite sound in the world is that of his children laughing together.

The 50 Shades Of Grey star – who shares daughters Dulcie, Alberta and Elva with wife Amelia Warner – said it is a “rarity” to hear his children enjoying a moment of harmony.

Discussing the sound that makes him happiest, the Northern Irish actor said: “The collective of all my children laughing at the same time, that’s a rarity.

“All you want is your kids to get on with each other and not pull each other’s hair out and scream at each other and say hurtful things to each other, which they spend a lot of their time doing.

“So when they are all laughing together, that is the best thing.”

Dornan, who has been announced as the host of a new Audible sleep aid podcast, also revealed he is often accidentally obliged to sleep in the nude because he forgets to pack pyjamas when travelling.

He said: “Usually I travel and I forget pyjamas because I’m a guy so more often than not naked, even if the plan was to wear something.

“I can never find pyjamas I like and then I did recently I was like ‘These are class, what are these?’ and they honestly cost about £400 and I felt ‘I’m not paying that for something you sleep in,’ even though you spend a big chunk of your life sleeping and you probably should invest in that sort of thing.”

The six-part podcast Sleep Sound With Jamie Dornan is designed to help listeners drift peacefully off to sleep and features immersive soundscapes to accompany Dornan’s narration.

It will be available from April 21 and is free for Audible members or with Audible’s 30-day trial.

