Search

21 Apr 2022

First Dates’ Merlin Griffiths thanks NHS for ‘saving my life’ after tumour op

First Dates’ Merlin Griffiths thanks NHS for ‘saving my life’ after tumour op

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Apr 2022 11:25 AM

First Dates barman Merlin Griffiths has thanked the NHS for “literally saving my life” following surgery to remove a tumour.

The 46-year-old Channel 4 star announced in September that he had been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

On Wednesday, the barman took to Instagram and Twitter to share a smiling selfie and update fans about his “robotic surgery”.

Posting to his 64.400 followers on Instagram, he wrote: “And breathe. 6 days, start to finish.

“Now for real #cancer recovery. I’ve had open laparotomies before and the recovery was 6 weeks in hospital before robotic surgery!! Amazing.”

He later took to Twitter to reveal more details of his surgery and thank the NHS for the “excellent” cancer care he had received.

In a tweet to his 48,000 followers, Griffiths wrote: “Now I’m home I’d also like to share that the excellent #cancer care has been jointly provided by MDT’s at @OUHospitals & @nhsuhcw.

“Both treating patients with latest gold (standard) pathways for best outcomes. Highly recommended if you need to refer your case.

“Journey is far from over yet. But the path is now clearer than it has been for quite some time. #nhs #BowelCancerAwarenessMonth”

Griffiths rose to fame as the bartender who chats to the daters while they wait at the bar for their match in Channel 4’s hit show.

Last week he began updating fans on his cancer treatment in a series of posts on social media, including photographs from hospital before and after his surgery.

He shared a selfie from hospital, wearing a mask before his operation, with the caption “Ready as I’ll ever be. Tumour removal time.”

First Dates co-stars and friends were quick to wish him luck in the comments, with waitress and actress CiCi Coleman sending a number of heart emojis.

Griffiths later shared another selfie post-surgery, lying in a bed wearing a hospital gown, and wrote: “2am. Tubes outta everywhere. Aches and pains. But no tumour!”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media