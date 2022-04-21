Search

21 Apr 2022

Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley announces baby news

Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley announces baby news

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Apr 2022 2:55 PM

Former Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley has given birth to her second child.

The 38-year-old shared a photo of the baby girl’s tiny feet with her 646,000 Instagram followers.

Her husband, Tom Pitfield, whom she married in 2016, wrote: “We are so happy to announce that our beautiful daughter has arrived.

“We are grateful beyond words and feel overjoyed that our family is complete.”

The couple, who already have a seven-year-old son, Alfie, did not reveal the newborn’s name.

Fellow Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn was among those sending their best wishes, writing: “Congratulations to you & your beautiful family. I can’t wait to meet her.”

Sally Dynevor, another star of the ITV soap, said “Congratulations” and posted a smiling face emoji.

TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher described the news as “gorgeous”, adding: “Ah, many congratulations to you all.”

In 2019, Tyldesley competed on Strictly Come Dancing and was partnered with Johannes Radebe, eventually becoming the fifth to be eliminated.

Strictly professional Amy Dowden posted a series of love heart emojis under her post.

Tyldesley announced she was leaving Coronation Street in December 2017 and her final scenes aired in August 2018.

She had played Eva Price for seven years.

