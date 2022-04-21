Search

21 Apr 2022

Joe Lycett paints future in which Grayson Perry has ‘succumbed to measles’ at 72

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Apr 2022 3:25 PM

Joe Lycett has created a newspaper front page depicting a future in which Grayson Perry has died aged 72 after “succumbing to measles”.

As part of Channel 4 show Grayson’s Art Club, the comedian painted the cover of The Daily Plop and predicted what the world will be like on April 13 2032.

Its lead story told how he had been forced to apologise to This Morning presenter Alison Hammond following a court case but did not reveal what over.

His headline read, Lycett Apology: I Will Pay Damages To Alison Hammond and ran with the subtitle of Disgraced Funnyman Appears In Court.

The fake story was credited to journalist and GB News presenter Dan Wootton.

A second story on the cover announced the death of programme host and Turner Prize-winning artist Perry at 72 from measles.

Upon seeing the painting, Perry, currently 62, joked: “It’s nice to know I am still on the front page when I die.”

Perry has owned a teddy bear called Alan Measles since he was a child and has described the toy as a “perfect role model”.

A third story, meanwhile, detailed how chefs are disagreeing over how to cook the final egg.

The episode, which is themed around The Future, will also see Lycett reflect on how art helps him switch off from his work when it airs on Friday.

In a preview clip, he says: “There’s the thing about being a freelancer where I feel like if I am not working then I am wasting time.

“But there is something about when I am doing a painting, because I am a comedian I feel like I am indulgent, that I should be writing jokes rather than making paintings.

“And what I liked about today is that I made a painting and my agent can’t tell me off for not writing any jokes.”

Grayson and wife Philippa Perry, a psychotherapist and author, are inviting the public to make their own artworks on the theme of the Queen to mark the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, with submissions open online.

The episode with Joe Lycett airs on Channel 4 on Friday at 8pm.

