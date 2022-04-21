Search

21 Apr 2022

Sky tease new crime series inspired by a true story starring Colin Firth

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Apr 2022 10:25 PM

Sky have offered a glimpse of their new series The Staircase starring Colin Firth with the release of its first trailer.

The crime series explores the life of Michael Peterson, played by Oscar-winning actor Firth, following the suspicious death of his wife Kathleen Peterson, played by Toni Collette.

In the trailer, Firth is heard calling emergency services and in a frantic voice, he said: “My wife, she’s had an accident. She fell down the stairs. She’s not breathing.”

Later, the body is examined at a post mortem where it is explained that she had “35 cuts and bruises and seven deep lacerations to the scalp”.

The teaser is captioned: “There is not truth without lies.”

Inspired by a true story, it follows crime writer Firth through court battles, which he describes as a “witch-hunt” as he is accused of murdering his wife, and the impact it has on his sprawling North Carolina family.

The series also stars Sophie Turner, Michael Stuhlbarg, Tim Guinee and Patrick Schwarzenegger, as well as Juliette Binoche, Parker Posey, Olivia DeJonge, and Rosemarie DeWitt.

The eight-episode series has been co-written and produced by Antonio Campos and Maggie Cohn.

The Staircase is set to premiere on Sky and Now on May 5.

