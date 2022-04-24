Landscapers and We Are Lady Parts big winners at Bafta TV Craft Awards

Landscapers and We Are Lady Parts dominated at the British Academy Television Craft Awards.

The awards, which celebrate behind-the-scenes talent in the television industry, were hosted by Mel Giedroyc in a ceremony held on Sunday evening.

Sky drama Landscapers, starring Olivia Colman – who presented an award on the night, topped the awards ceremony, taking home three gongs.

Yass! 👏🏾 Huge congratulations to all of the brilliant nominees and to @AishaCasting! We ⭐️Loved 📺 @weareladyparts 🎸@SpotlightUK @BAFTA Tv Craft Awards pic.twitter.com/UQmoNH7BwN — Carolyn McLeod Casting (@CarolynMCasting) April 24, 2022

Arthur Sharpe won original music for the series, which is inspired by the story of a couple whose crime of killing the woman’s parents remained undiscovered for more than a decade.

Meanwhile, the photography and lighting team (fiction) and production design were also recognised.

Channel 4’s We Are Lady Parts, which follows a Muslim female punk band named Lady Parts as they try to find success, also took home three awards – including costume design and scripted casting.

The comedy show’s creator Nida Manzoor, who was honoured with an award for writer comedy, said the gong was a “massive thank you” to Channel 4.

“I didn’t go to film school or anything so my first writing gig was with Channel 4 on a scheme and they really believed in me from the beginning and when all the broadcasters passed on We Are Lady Parts Channel 4 didn’t so this is really a thank you to Channel 4 for believing in us,” she said.

Similarly It’s A Sin, which stars Olly Alexander and follows a group of gay men and their friends as they navigated the UK’s HIV/Aids crisis, picked up two awards during the ceremony.

The Channel 4 show, written and created by Queer As Folk and Doctor Who screenwriter Russell T Davies, took home editing (fiction) and the director (fiction) award went to Peter Hoar.

Opening the awards ceremony, Bafta chairman Krishnendu Majumdar addressed the privatisation of Channel 4, stating that public service broadcasting is the “fabric of our culture” and adding that “we cannot afford to lose it”.

He said: “The way we make TV in this country is unique, a delicate ecosystem of different broadcasters and newer streaming platforms.

“While we welcome and embrace evolution, we should also cherish public service broadcasting.

“It is the bedrock of distinctiveness and independence of thought in this country, it is the very fabric of our culture and values.

The award for Director: Fiction goes to… Peter Hoar for It’s A Sin 👏 Sponsored by @3MillsStudios #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/zBb4562umA — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 24, 2022

“Its been said to poison a nation, poison its stories. We cannot let that happen, its too precious and should be above politics, we cannot afford to lose it.”

During the ceremony, Netflix’s The Witcher, starring Superman actor Henry Cavill, received two awards for make-up and hair design as well as special visual and graphic effects.

BBC One’s A Very British Scandal, with Claire Foy and Paul Bettany, also secured an award for sound (fiction).

Emerging talent was also recognised.

In the fiction category, director Adjani Salmon won for comedy series Dreaming Whilst Black while factual director Adam Brown won for Into The Storm.

The award for entertainment craft team was presented to the Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance.

Presenters alongside Colman included Nathalie Emmanuel, Aisling Bea, Mary Beard and Sir Tony Robinson.