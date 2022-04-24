Search

25 Apr 2022

Ant Middleton joins Ashley Cain during ultra-marathon in honour of late daughter

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Apr 2022 12:25 AM

Ant Middleton joined reality TV star Ashley Cain on the last leg of his 100-mile ultra-marathon in memory of his late daughter.

Azaylia Diamond Cain was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukaemia when she was eight weeks old and a fundraiser to try to help save her life had reached more than £1.5 million before she passed away at eight months old.

At the time, former footballer and Ex On The Beach star Cain said his heart was “shattered” but promised to ensure her name “lived on”.

To mark the first anniversary of her death, Cain set out to run 100 miles raising money for The Azaylia Foundation, which supports children fighting cancer.

Cain began the 100-mile run from his hometown of Nuneaton in Warwickshire on Saturday, finishing in Trafalgar Square in London on Sunday afternoon.

After passing the 80-mile mark, ex-serviceman Middleton, 41, joined Cain on the run.

On Instagram, Cain said: “Ant Middleton has been an absolute diamond, what a tough guy but what a big heart.

“I swear if he hadn’t of turned up a couple of miles back we may have been in the van now, I’ve got to show a lot of love and appreciation to this guy, we’re on the road to 100 miles baby.”

Meanwhile, Middleton said: “He had it in the bag already, he’s got it in the bag, I’ve come for a little bit of motivation this is just to pump that lions heart of his a few more beats to get him over the finish line.

“Ashley is amazing and listen I wouldn’t do it, I’m not that mad.”

Cain was visibly emotional after completing the ultra-marathon on Sunday, greeted by a swarm of friends, family, fans and supporters.

News

