25 Apr 2022

Brenda Edwards speaks of ‘comfort’ of being with son Jamal when he died

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Apr 2022 3:25 PM

Singer and TV presenter Brenda Edwards has said her son Jamal “passed with me holding his hand”, as she gave her first interview since his death.

SBTV founder Jamal Edwards died on February 20 at the age of 31.

Ahead of her return to ITV’s Loose Women on April 26, Edwards, 52, spoke to fellow panellist Coleen Nolan about Jamal’s death, saying: “It was sudden and it was unexpected, and he went into a cardiac arrest and then he passed with me holding his hand.

“So I get a little bit of comfort from knowing I was with him.”

Edwards has been a regular panellist on Loose Women since 2019.

Speaking to Nolan, 57, at her home, Edwards continued: “As much as that is comfort, at the same time it’s a vision that I’m never gonna forget.

“And I wake up every morning and there’s all his photos still obviously in the house, and I look at him and I say ‘Good morning, baby’, and I say ‘Good night, baby’.

“And I think doing that is what’s keeping me going.”

Music entrepreneur Jamal found fame after setting up the music platform SBTV in 2006, and was credited with helping to launch a string of UK music acts to stardom, including Ed Sheeran, Dave and Jessie J.

