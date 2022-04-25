Jean Smart’s ‘God-given’ talent and generosity praised at Walk Of Fame ceremony

Jean Smart’s “God-given” talent and generosity was praised by her friends and TV co-stars as she was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The award-winning actress was praised for her ability to make people “the best possible version” of themselves at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday.

Smart was presented with the accolade by US actor Joe Mantegna and and Hacks co-star Hannah Einbinder, and was joined by several of the show’s writers.

Einbinder said Smart’s comedic ability came “from the light within her soul” in her touching and humorous introduction speech.

“What can I say about Jean Smart that hasn’t been type-screamed in capital letters by every lesbian with an internet connection,” she said.

“Well there’s actually a lot…because whether you’re with her for a day or a couple of years, you’re sure to leave carrying something she’s given you.

“Everyone knows she’s an enchanting performer with a god-given gift for storytelling…what I’d like to focus on today is how beautiful a human being she is.”

Einbinder said that before filming had begun Hacks season two, Smart had called her and “made a point to ease my nerves”.

“The next day I met her in person and she radiated warmth, no small feat given that we were 10 feet away from each other separated by a glass divider,” she said.

“Even with those conditions I felt the Jean Smart presence and it made a terrifying situation a place where I could be the best possible version of myself.”

She continued: “Jean is generous in every way a person can be generous…during Christmas she drove to each of our houses and dropped off her presents to us personally.”

“Jean has taken such extensive care of me and everyone she holds dear, it’s just who she is.

“That is precisely why she is so marvellous. Her humour comes from the light within her soul not the darkness.

“It comes not from her ego but from her desire to make others feel good. I can’t tell you how rare that is.

“I am blown away by the rarity of a person, so talented, who is equally as kind.

Smart recently picked up both the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and Critics Choice Award (CCA) for best actress in a comedy series for her role in Hacks.

She has also won four Primetime Emmys for her performances in US sitcoms including Frasier, Samantha Who?, and Hacks.

“If they handed out stars for good character Jean, you’d have as many as you do Emmys and folks, she’s got a lot of Emmys. She had to reinforce her mantlepiece,” said Einbinder.

“And these are good Emmys, for art, these are not Emmys for like the news or something.”

Giving her own short speech, Smart thanked the “fabulous” cast and production team of Hacks as well as her friends and family, including her late husband Richard Gilliland, who died last year aged 71.

“You’re all part of the reason I’m up here,” she said.

Smart’s star is the 2,721st on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Dedicated in the category of Television, it is located at 6150 Hollywood Boulevard in front of El Centro.