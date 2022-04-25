Search

26 Apr 2022

Kiefer Sutherland says he does not own a computer

Kiefer Sutherland says he does not own a computer

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Apr 2022 1:25 AM

Kiefer Sutherland has revealed he does not own a computer because the idea of having hundreds of emails building up in his inbox did not appeal.

The actor, 55, famous for roles like counter-terrorism agent Jack Bauer in action TV series 24 and films like Stand by Me, The Lost Boys and the Young Guns releases, said he made the decision when a business partner turned him down for after-work drinks because he had too many emails to answer.

He told the Radio Times: “I’m maybe the last person that doesn’t own a computer… I had a small record label with a guy named Jude Cole.

“After work I’d say, “You want to get a drink?” and he’d be like, “Oh, man, I’ve got 100 emails to answer.”

“Once I heard that, I never wanted a computer. Studios hire someone to print the script and get it to me.”

Sutherland, the son of actors Donald Sutherland and Shirley Douglas, played Bauer for eight series of the hit show and returned to the role for a 2014 reboot after four years off, for a 12-episode series based in the UK called 24: Live Another Day.

24 earned him a string of nominations and a Golden Globe and Emmy award, and a television film, titled 24: Redemption aired in 2008.

He has also appeared in other series like Touch, Designated Survivor and will also be seen in upcoming TV series The First Lady, where he plays former American president Franklin D Roosevelt.

Asked what happens if he is watching TV and one of his films or shows comes on-screen, he said: “It depends. If it’s the last series of 24, I can’t find the control fast enough. But Stand by Me (Rob Reiner’s 1986 film) is like finding an old yearbook, so I’ll leave it on.”

Of 24 he said: “It’s still too close – I don’t even have mirrors in my house.

“I could give a fine performance in a film but by the time I’ve watched it and done all the self-loathing, I’ve ruined it for myself.”

The actor has also enjoyed a successful music career, having released an album of authentic blues and country in 2016, with his most recent album titled Bloor Street, released earlier this year.

The full interview is in this week’s Radio Times magazine.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media