28 Apr 2022

Paul Hollywood to sample all manner of Mexican cuisines in new Channel 4 show

Paul Hollywood to sample all manner of Mexican cuisines in new Channel 4 show

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Apr 2022 5:55 AM

Paul Hollywood will sample all manner of interesting and authentic Mexican dishes, from crocodile tacos to baked tarantulas, in his newly commissioned Channel 4 show.

Paul Hollywood Eats Mexico will see the celebrity baker travel across the country learning about its culture, character and history through its cuisine.

The three-part series will take Hollywood from the capital of Mexico City, off the beaten trail to Tijuana, and Cancun, experiencing many culinary surprises along the way.

In episode one, the Bake Off judge will be led by a guide known as The Taco Hunter, as he explores the city to sample the simple yet delicious taco al pastor.

The trip also includes a visit to the Central de Abasto market where he will try a variety of unusual fruits and other local delicacies, including grilled cockroaches, crocodile tacos and baked tarantula.

Hollywood will also take a trip to the infamous US/Mexico border wall in Tijuana to take a food tour of Sonoran, Sinaloan, Jaliscan and Guadalajaran eateries.

He will then head to a cactus restaurant to see the prickly plant transformed into a delectable dish.

In Cancun, Hollywood is presented with a six-course banquet of ancient Mayan inspired cuisine and spends a raucous evening sampling beer in a cantina, while being schooled in all things Tequila and Mezcal.

He will also take on a chilli-themed restaurant challenge before being introduced to the ultimate Mexican hangover cure.

The baker will also be given a chance to show off his own impressive skills and he will join top Mexican chef Elena Reygadas for a lesson on how to make Concha, Mexico’s most popular Pan Dulce.

Hollywood also finds himself roped into judging a pasty competition in a small town with a very unexpected connection to Cornwall, and finds himself helping to prepare an exquisitely decorated four-tier Quinceanera cake for a fifteenth birthday party.

“Mexico is an amazing country, with amazing people and amazing food. The surprises never stopped coming,” said Hollywood.

“For example, I never thought I would be judging a Cornish Pasty competition in a Mexican town square, backed by a full mariachi band.

“Which, for the avoidance of doubt, I did.”

Ian Dunkley, Commissioning Editor for Factual Entertainment at Channel 4, said: “Paul Hollywood is taking us beyond burritos, nachos and enchiladas to show us what Mexican food and drink is really all about.

Paul Hollywood Eats Mexico will air on Channel 4 later in 2022.

