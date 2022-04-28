Search

28 Apr 2022

Golda Rosheuvel: I was told coming out as gay would ruin my acting career

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Apr 2022 6:55 AM

Bridgerton star Golda Rosheuvel says when starting out in the industry she was told that revealing she was gay would “ruin your career as an actor”.

The actress, who plays Queen Charlotte in the hit Netflix series said the advice, given to her by a lesbian director “blew my mind”.

Speaking to the Just For Variety podcast, she recalled the discussion with the director.

“We were talking about being out and proud and representation and whether I should say I was gay in interviews,” she said.

“It was an absolute no: ‘You absolutely shouldn’t do that. It could or it would ruin your career as an actor.’”

She added: “I would rather lose a job than not be true to who I am. I’d rather not work in an industry that doesn’t accept me… It just wasn’t how I was raised.

“And then her being out as a female director, as a lesbian director, I was like, ‘I don’t understand this advice.’ It blew my mind.”

Rosheuvel stars alongside Jonathan Bailey, Kate Sharma and Nicola Coughlan in the second series of the raunchy, Regency-era drama, which is now streaming on Netflix.

