Search

28 Apr 2022

George Ezra will kick off Bafta TV awards with special red carpet performance

George Ezra will kick off Bafta TV awards with special red carpet performance

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Apr 2022 2:25 PM

George Ezra will kick off the Bafta television awards with a red carpet performance of his new single Green Green Grass.

The Brit award-winning singer, 28, will lead the celebrations on Sunday May 8 ahead of the star-studded ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

BBC Radio One presenter Vick Hope and TV presenter Zeze Millz will host the red carpet show.

Ezra said: “I am looking forward to some fun on the Bafta red carpet next Sunday with my band.

“It will be an honour to perform at the biggest night on TV and amongst some incredibly talented stars.”

The red carpet show will be streamed on Bafta’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

Hits radio presenter and reality TV personality Sam Thompson will take over Bafta’s Instagram account to bring those at home closer to the action.

Emma Baehr, executive director of awards and content at Bafta, said: “We’re delighted to be returning to a full in-person ceremony back at the Royal Festival Hall on May 8 and are so excited that the wonderfully talented George Ezra will be kicking off the evening with a live performance of his brand new single live from the red carpet.

“We are also thrilled to have Vick Hope and Zeze Millz as our red carpet hosts, as well as Sam Thompson leading the charge as our dedicated social media host.

“Together, they will bring viewers all of the excitement of the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards directly to their homes.”

Channel Four series It’s A Sin, written and created by Queer As Folk and Doctor Who screenwriter Russell T Davies, leads the Bafta television award nominations.

The series tracked a group of gay men and their friends as they navigated the UK’s HIV/Aids crisis throughout the ’80s and early ’90s.

The show’s 11 nominations, comprising five in the craft categories and six in the television awards categories, include nods for Davies in the best writer: drama category and singer Olly Alexander for leading actor for his role as Ritchie Tozer.

Actor and comedian Richard Ayoade will return to host the ceremony, which will be broadcast from 6pm on BBC One.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media