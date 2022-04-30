Search

30 Apr 2022

Strictly’s Nadiya Bychkova has spoken about dating co-star Kai Widdrington

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Apr 2022 11:25 AM

Strictly Come Dancing professional Nadiya Bychkova has spoken about dating her co-star Kai Widdrington, saying “it’s early days but I feel relaxed”.

Ukraine-born Bychkova, 32, has been a professional dancer on the hit TV show since 2017.

In an interview with the Daily Mail Weekend magazine, Bychkova has spoken openly about her relationship with fellow Strictly professional Widdrington, 26.

She said: “We’ve been seeing each other properly for a couple of months now.”

Widdrington joined Strictly in 2021, reaching the final with his celebrity partner AJ Odudu before she was forced to withdraw due to an ankle injury.

“It’s early days and we’ve been rehearsing for the Strictly Professionals tour, so there’s been very little free time,” Bychkova continued.

She added: “But we’re getting to know more and more about each other day by day. He’s kind and compassionate and makes me laugh. I feel very relaxed with him.”

Bychkova was previously engaged to Slovenian footballer Matija Skarabot, with whom she shares a daughter, Mila.

Speaking about her professional relationship with Widdrington, Bychkova said: “Kai’s a fantastic dancer.

“He’s 6ft 2in and I’m 5ft 8in so we’re very compatible on the dance floor. There aren’t that many tall male dancers.

“We’re focused on our work, thankfully we both understand this is part of what we do.”

Bychkova also said she intends to maintain a good relationship with her ex-fiance Skarabot, 34, for the sake of their daughter.

“We’ll always be connected by Mila, who we love more than anyone and we’ll do our best to make sure she’s the happiest child,” she said.

Adding: “It’s important to Matija and me that we have a good relationship for Mila’s sake. Having a child surpasses everything else.

“We make sure it all works around her and we both understand our responsibilities.”

