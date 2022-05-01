Search

01 May 2022

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson make red carpet debut

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson make red carpet debut

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 May 2022 12:55 PM

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have made their red carpet debut as a couple at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The A-list pair first sparked dating rumours during an episode of American comedy show Saturday Night Live in October 2021.

Kardashian, 41, confirmed their relationship in March in a post on Instagram, shortly after she was declared legally single after filing for divorce from rapper Kanye West.

The event in Washington DC on Saturday has been held annually since 1921 by the White House Correspondents’ Association, which represents journalists who cover the White House and the US president.

The dinner, held at the Washington Hilton hotel, was also attended by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

A host of other famous faces including Caitlyn Jenner, Martha Stewart and Drew Barrymore were also in attendance.

The event returned for the first time since 2019 after being cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kardashian posted a selection of images of herself and Davidson, 28, on Instagram, with the caption: “White House din din.”

She was dressed in a floor-length silver gown, while Davidson accompanied her in black tie and dark sunglasses.

Kardashian recently revealed that viewers will find out the details of her romance with Davidson in The Kardashians, which began airing on Disney+ last month.

In an interview with Variety, she said that although Davidson will not physically feature in the first series of the new show, viewers will find out “how we met, and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know”.

Kardashian also said that viewers will get an insight into her relationship with West, now known as Ye, as he featured in the first episode of the show.

Kardashian’s new relationship has caused tension with West, who has made a string of online attacks against Davidson and released a song including the lyrics “God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass”.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. The couple had married in 2014.

The pair have four children: North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media