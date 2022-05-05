Search

05 May 2022

Lorraine Kelly: I don’t expect Boris Johnson to know who I am

Lorraine Kelly: I don’t expect Boris Johnson to know who I am

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 May 2022 6:55 PM

Lorraine Kelly has said she did not expect Boris Johnson to know who she is and praised Susanna Reid for her “forensic” interview with the Prime Minister.

Good Morning Britain presenter Reid interviewed Mr Johnson at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday, challenging him about the impact of the cost-of-living crisis and asking why he will not resign over the partygate scandal following accusations he misled Parliament.

As the interview came to an end, she referenced ITV’s Lorraine, which airs after GMB, to which Mr Johnson asked: “Who’s Lorraine?”

Speaking on the Be Honest podcast, Scottish presenter Kelly said: “(It) was brilliant, and brilliant because she let him speak. She wasn’t trying to point score. She was just trying to get to the heart of the matter.

“And it wasn’t kind of two alpha males. It was a forensic, really intelligent interview. She absolutely did her homework and he was on the ropes, because he’s broad strokes, he’s not attention to detail.”

Co-host Bruce Devlin asked Kelly: “You say Boris doesn’t have attention to detail, how on earth does he not know who you are?”

Kelly replied: “I don’t expect him to.”

The interview marked Mr Johnson’s first appearance on the ITV breakfast show since 2017 when he was foreign secretary.

Kelly also spoke about her portrayal on Channel 4 series Bo’ Selecta!, which ran between 2002 until 2009, saying she should have complained.

The sketch show, written and performed by Leigh Francis, depicted her with an exaggerated and deep Scottish accent.

It has since faced criticism for its use of black face and depiction of R&B singer Craig David.

Kelly said: “I didn’t complain, but I should have. To be honest I never saw it, because I didn’t watch the show.

“I was actually very, very upset at the portrayal of Craig David, because I adore Craig.

“He’s the kindest, loveliest man, and that absolutely destroyed his career. For a few years that did badly affect him and his career.

“With me, I just found it really distasteful, really horrible and I should have complained at the time, and I certainly would complain now.

“I think any woman would. The portrayal of everybody was actually very cruel.”

The Lorraine Kelly episode of Be Honest, which is hosted by comedians Jojo Sutherland and Bruce Devlin, is available on Monday online.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media