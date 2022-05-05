Search

05 May 2022

David Walliams says he has not yet been invited to Simon Cowell’s wedding

David Walliams says he has not yet been invited to Simon Cowell’s wedding

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 May 2022 9:55 PM

David Walliams has said he is yet to receive an invitation to Simon Cowell’s wedding – and has not been asked to be best man.

Media reports have suggested the X Factor judge and music mogul will marry his fiancee, Lauren Silverman, in London next month.

The 62-year-old is said to have popped the question on Christmas Eve during a holiday in Barbados.

Appearing on The One Show on BBC One, Walliams was asked whether he was best man.

He replied, “No” before adding of the media reports: “I don’t know if that is actually true.”

The comedian and author added: “Basically, he got to 62 without ever getting married so I don’t know if he is in a rush to get married.

“But it will be wonderful if I do get invited. I hope so, but he might keep it very small.”

Show co-host Alex Scott told him: “You need to get in touch with that wedding planner, imagine.”

Speaking about Silverman, Walliams replied: “I think she will want a big wedding. I don’t imagine it will be a small thing.”

He joked: “But obviously I want to be there and ruin the day for him.”

American socialite Silverman and Cowell confirmed their romance in 2013 and became parents to a son, Eric, on Valentine’s Day in 2014.

Eric is named after Simon’s late father and Silverman has a child, Adam, from her previous marriage.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media