David Walliams says he has not yet been invited to Simon Cowell’s wedding

David Walliams has said he is yet to receive an invitation to Simon Cowell’s wedding – and has not been asked to be best man.
Media reports have suggested the X Factor judge and music mogul will marry his fiancee, Lauren Silverman, in London next month.
The 62-year-old is said to have popped the question on Christmas Eve during a holiday in Barbados.
Appearing on The One Show on BBC One, Walliams was asked whether he was best man.
He replied, “No” before adding of the media reports: “I don’t know if that is actually true.”
The comedian and author added: “Basically, he got to 62 without ever getting married so I don’t know if he is in a rush to get married.
“But it will be wonderful if I do get invited. I hope so, but he might keep it very small.”
Show co-host Alex Scott told him: “You need to get in touch with that wedding planner, imagine.”
Speaking about Silverman, Walliams replied: “I think she will want a big wedding. I don’t imagine it will be a small thing.”
He joked: “But obviously I want to be there and ruin the day for him.”
American socialite Silverman and Cowell confirmed their romance in 2013 and became parents to a son, Eric, on Valentine’s Day in 2014.
Eric is named after Simon’s late father and Silverman has a child, Adam, from her previous marriage.
