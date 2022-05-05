Natalia Dyer ‘keen’ to go on The Great British Bake Off

US actress Natalia Dyer has revealed she would be “keen” to take part in The Great British Bake Off as she finds the show “soothes the soul”.

Dyer, 27, rose to fame starring as Nancy Wheeler in Netflix science fiction series Stranger Things.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, Dyer shared her obsession with the Channel 4 programme.

She told the magazine: “I love scones and tiny sandwiches. When I was growing up, I thought that high tea was tea time that happened every day.

“I always romanticised it, so every time I go to England, I have to get it.

“And I love The Great British Bake Off. It’s such a pleasant thing to watch, something about it just soothes the soul.

“I’ve seen some clips of the celebrity one, which I think is so funny. If they let Americans on… I’m keen.”

Dyer also revealed the experience of working with her real-life and on-screen boyfriend Charlie Heaton is “indescribable”.

Heaton, 28, plays Jonathan Byers in the Netflix hit.

“It’s an understanding that would be hard to replicate. It’s an indescribable thing,” she said, but added she does not understand why people are so interested in the pair.

“I’m always curious as to why it comes up. Why do people want to know about it?” she said.

“I think it’s a natural instinct to want to know more about the people who are on your screens for hours, about what they’re like in real life. (But) now that I’ve experienced the other side of it… it sounds so cliche, but I’m just a person, too.

“Some people are very good about being open and sharing, and other people feel a little more comfortable holding some things for themselves.”

Dyer said she also had a special bond with the rest of the Stranger Things cast and the success of the show has “tied” them all together.

She said: “It’s a bond that is hard to describe. We were all very excited and we hadn’t done anything like it before.

“So to have it become so big, literally overnight, was a very specific experience. It really tied us all together.”

Dyer also told Cosmopolitan that her family have helped keep her grounded since she entered the world of celebrity.

“It’s about being nice to yourself and checking in with yourself about it,” she said.

“I think you have to learn what your boundaries are, I’m lucky that my family is supportive. The whole fame thing can affect everybody in your orbit in some way.

“I try to respect how they feel about it, but they’re fiercely protective of me, which is so valuable. It’s very grounding to touch back into reality.”

The full interview with Natalia Dyer is available in the June/July issue of Cosmopolitan UK, on sale from May 10.