Hairy Biker Dave Myers has revealed he has cancer

TV chef Dave Myers has revealed he has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

Myers, 64, found fame as one half of the cooking duo the Hairy Bikers, alongside friend and fellow chef Si King.

Speaking on the Hairy Bikers – Agony Uncles podcast, with King, 55, Myers spoke openly about his diagnosis.

He said: “Anyway Kingy, I’ve got to come clean now, I haven’t been too well recently and basically, I’ve got to have some chemo, you know all this anyway, so this year is going to be a bit quiet for me, I’m not going to be filming, some of the festivals I’m not going to be able to go to, some may be OK but this year’s a bit of a write-off for us.”

He continued by asking listeners to respect his privacy while he undergoes treatment, saying: “I have had to speak up about this because I don’t want to hide under a rock, but I would love it if people respected my privacy and just let me get on with it and give Si and our team all the support they need, that would be great. But look, the prognosis is OK, I’m going to be fine.”

Adding: “I’ve just got to tuck in, look after myself, eat sensibly and get over this mess, flog books, and be a happy person so within that, that’s where I am.

“I may be a baldy biker for a while so it’s just a warning, I don’t want to make a fuss about it, I look all right bald actually.”