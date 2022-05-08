Stars of British television to walk the red carpet at Bafta TV Awards

Famous faces from the world of British television will walk the red carpet in London for the Bafta TV awards on Sunday.

Nicola Coughlan, Jodie Comer and Ant and Dec are among those confirmed to be attending the event at the Royal Festival Hall on Southbank.

Hosted by comedian Richard Ayoade, the event will celebrate the best of British television across multiple awards.

Channel 4 series It’s A Sin leads the nominations with seven in total, after scooping up two Bafta TV Craft Awards last month.

The series, written and created by Queer As Folk and Doctor Who screenwriter Russell T Davies, follows a group of gay men and their friends as they navigated the UK’s HIV/Aids crisis throughout the 80s and early 90s.

Three of the show’s stars, Callum Scott Howells, Omari Douglas and David Carlyle, will go head-to-head in the best supporting actor category.

Years and Years singer Olly Alexander is in the running for the best leading actor award for his role in the show.

He faces competition from David Thewlis for Landscapers, Hugh Quarshie for Stephen, Samuel Adewunmi for You Don’t Know Me, Sean Bean for Time and Stephen Graham for Help.

Graham is a double nominee, also recognised for BBC prison drama Time in the supporting actor category.

Discover all the nominations for the 2022 @virginmedia British Academy Television Awards and BAFTA TV Craft Awards on our website! #VirginMediaBAFTAs #BAFTATV — BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 30, 2022

Brit award-winning singer George Ezra will kick off the red carpet event with a performance of his new single Green Green Grass.

BBC Radio One presenter Vick Hope, reality TV star Sam Thompson and TV presenter Zeze Millz will host the red carpet show, with coverage on Bafta’s social media channels from 2pm.

During the ceremony, awards will be presented by a variety of recognisable faces from British television and beyond, including Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood, Oscar winner Olivia Colman, Olympic champion Tom Daley and Heartstopper star Joe Locke.

Martin Freeman, Katie Piper, Lee Mack, Lorraine Kelly, Michelle Keegan, Ncuti Gatwa, Munya Chawawa, Ross Kemp, Yung Filly and Rochelle Humes will also present awards throughout the evening.

The Virgin Media Bafta TV awards will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on May 8 at 6pm.