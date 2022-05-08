In Pictures: Olly Alexander among the stars on the red carpet at Bafta TV Awards

Olly Alexander led the star-studded red carpet wearing a cape and sporting bleached eyebrows as It’s A Sin led the nominations at this year’s Bafta TV Awards.
Stars from the small screen turned out in all their finery for the annual award ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday.
See them on the red carpet here:
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.