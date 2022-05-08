Search

08 May 2022

Olivia Colman ‘delighted’ her husband is nervously awaiting Bafta results

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

08 May 2022 6:25 PM

Olivia Colman has said she is “delighted” that her husband, screenwriter Ed Sinclair, will spend his evening filled with nerves as he waits to hear whether his mini-series Landscapers has won a Bafta TV award.

The actress, who presented an award at the Bafta TV Awards on Sunday, has been married to Sinclair since 2001.

While presenting the Bafta for entertainment programme, Colman, 48, expressed her relief to be free of award-show nerves.

She said: “Congratulations to everyone nominated and on a personal note, can I just say how delighted I am that this time it is my husband who has to spend the night pooing himself.”

The award for best entertainment programme was won by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly for Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Colman was awarded the Oscar for best actress in 2019 for her role in The Favourite. During a tearful acceptance speech she described how “stressful” it is to wait and find out which nominee will receive the award.

She later thanked her husband, describing him as her “best friend”.

At the 75th Bafta TV Awards, Sky Atlantic series Landscapers, written by Sinclair, is nominated in the mini-series category alongside It’s A Sin, Stephen and Time.

