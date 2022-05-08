Search

08 May 2022

Sally Dynevor dedicates Bafta to Sophie Lancaster and her mother Sylvia

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

08 May 2022 8:25 PM

Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor has dedicated the ITV series’ TV Bafta win for soap and continuing drama to murdered goth Sophie Lancaster and her mother Sylvia.

Sylvia founded the Sophie Lancaster Foundation in memory of her daughter, who was kicked to death in 2007 because she was dressed as a goth.

On stage after accepting the award, Dynevor said: “We weren’t expecting this tonight, we really weren’t, so thank you so much Bafta for this award.

“Working on this show is just a privilege – and the drama and the comedy go so well on Corrie.

“And one of the most important stories we have told this year was the hate crime story. So we would like to dedicate this to Sophie Lancaster and her mother Sylvia Lancaster.”

Sylvia’s daughter was 20 when she was set upon by drunk teenagers in a park in Bacup, Lancashire.

The gang turned on her and her boyfriend, Rob Maltby, who survived the attack, because of their alternative appearance.

Sophie was kicked and stamped on as she cradled the injured Mr Maltby.

Both fell into comas but Sophie, a gap-year student, never regained consciousness and died in hospital 13 days later.

Sylvia was awarded an OBE in 2014 for her work to tackle hate crime.

