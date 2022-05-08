Search

09 May 2022

Big Zuu celebrates ‘humble beginnings’ during double Bafta win

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

08 May 2022 11:55 PM

Television personality and rapper Big Zuu celebrated his “humble beginnings” and “working class people” after winning the Bafta TV award for features.

Big Zuu – whose real name is Zuhair Hassan – took home two awards during the 75th Bafta TV awards ceremony, after his show Big Zuu’s Big Eats also secured the gong for entertainment performance.

After receiving the features award, Big Zuu, 27, paid tribute to his mother and the heritage of his school friends and fellow presenters Hyder and Tubsey.

He said: “She came to this country four months pregnant from Sierra Leone during the rebel war.

“Hyder’s family come from Kurdistan, which is not a recognised state.

“Tubsey’s family are from Iraq and Iran, they were in a war when he was born.

“Man comes from humble beginnings.”

Big Zuu’s Big Eats sees the grime artist cook for celebrities, before chatting with them as they eat.

While on stage, Big Zuu added: “Representation is so important. Growing up there wasn’t many chefs or people that look like me on telly.

“And nowadays, young people watching us doing our ting, thinking do you know what, if these men can win a Bafta surely we can.”

Big Zuu fought off a selection of industry heavyweights to take home the award for entertainment performance, with Alison Hammond, Graham Norton, Joe Lycett, Michael McIntyre and Sean Locke all receiving nominations in the category.

Before finishing his speech, Big Zuu said: “We did this for working class people, people that come from nothing.”

While putting his arm round his mother who had joined him on stage, he jokingly added: “My mum is a young lady, I know you men are watching her, a couple old men in here. If you’ve got money, we can start the convo.”

Big Zuu later expressed his disbelief after picking up two awards, saying: “It means a lot, man where we came from this stuff is very rare. We grew up in a little estate together, no one would have thought we would have got to where we have got to and to win a Bafta.

“I don’t know it’s just mad. Like I said, we never expected it so I don’t even know what to say.”

He also revealed his dream guests for the show, which recently finished filming its third series for Dave.

“I want Jurgen Klopp and I want J Cole,” he said.

