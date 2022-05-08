Search

09 May 2022

Who is favourite to win the Eurovision Song Contest 2022?

Who is favourite to win the Eurovision Song Contest 2022?

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

09 May 2022 1:55 AM

With only a week until the grand final in Turin, Italy, many are asking who will be crowned winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

The Ukrainian act is favourite to win with odds of 21/20, according to Betfair Exchange.

Hip hop act Kalush Orchestra, whose song Stefania blends modern rap and classical Ukrainian folk music, could triumph amid the Russian invasion of their country.

Ukraine last won the contest in 2016 and therefore hosted the 2017 event in its capital of Kyiv.

Host country Italy are in second place with odds of 11/2 for their act, Mahmood And Blanco, who will be performing the song, Brividi.

Third place goes to Sweden with odds of 7/1, which is being represented by Cornelia Jakobs and her emotive pop ballad, Hold Me Closer.

In a break with recent tradition, the UK is tipped to come fourth with odds of 12/1.

The UK’s pick this year is Sam Ryder, a 32-year-old TikTok star from near Chelmsford, Essex, and his song, Space Man, has prompted a cautiously optimistic response.

Chanel from Spain is representing her country with SloMo and has odds of 25/1.

Also in the running, according to Betfair Exchange, are Greece, Poland and Norway with odds of 80/1 or less.

The UK has featured at the bottom of the Eurovision leaderboard for the past two contests, coming in last place in 2019 with Michael Rice’s Bigger Than Us, and James Newman’s Embers scoring “nul points” in 2021.

This year, however, Ryder is being given 100/1 odds to score the dreaded zero.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media