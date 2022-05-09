Chrissy Teigen sends message of support to those who struggle with Mother’s Day

Chrissy Teigen sent a message of support to those who struggle with Mother’s Day as she remembered her late son, calling him her “angel baby”.

The model and TV presenter shared photos of her six-year-old daughter Luna and son Miles, three, on Instagram to celebrate the day in the US while honouring her son Jack.

The 36-year-old suffered a miscarriage in September 2020 after being taken to hospital with excessive bleeding.

She posted a photo of Luna excitedly rollerblading and another of Miles curled up on the sofa sleeping, and wrote: “The two things I have done right in their most natural states.

“Someday I will have them both with me in one photo where they don’t look like hostages.

“Also thinking of my angel baby and sending love to anyone who has a hard time with days like today. love u guys.”

Teigen and her pop star husband, John Legend, have been open about their heartbreak after the loss of Jack and shared emotional photos of them saying goodbye to the baby on the one-year anniversary of the miscarriage.

The model also shared a photo of herself with her mother Pepper, who often features in the TV star’s cooking videos on social media, in a separate post with a heart emoji.

Legend celebrated his wife in a post of his own, describing her as “the best mommy our kids could ask for”.

The All Of Me singer, 43, posted a series of photos of Teigen with the children and wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day to @chrissyteigen, my love, my partner and the best mommy our kids could ask for.

“We’re so grateful for you. You make all of our lives better – full of love, joy and adventure.”

Teigen jokingly commented: “The ultimate mother’s day gift would be carousel photo approval!!!”