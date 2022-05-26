Search

26 May 2022

AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan set for return of The Big Breakfast

AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan set for return of The Big Breakfast

26 May 2022 4:55 PM

TV presenters AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan have been confirmed as hosts of The Big Breakfast when it returns to Channel 4 this summer.

The Big Breakfast first launched as a weekday morning entertainment programme in 1992 and last aired in its original format more than two decades ago.

The show will return in August for four weeks, with Odudu and Gilligan, both 34, as its presenters.

The pair hosted a one-off special last year as part of Channel 4’s Black To Front project, which saw a day of programming during which the broadcaster aired shows fronted by black stars and featuring black contributors.

The project was part of Channel 4’s commitment to represent and champion under-represented audiences and communities.

The presenting partnership won Odudu and Gilligan the Royal Television Society award for entertainment performance earlier this year.

The show will broadcast live on Saturday mornings for two-and-a-half hours, during which Bafta-winner Gilligan and broadcaster Odudu will be joined by a range of guests to dissect the day’s hot topics.

Speaking about the show, Odudu said: “There really is nothing like The Big Breakfast on our screens.

“I loved hosting it last year and I am looking forward to being back at the house to kick off summer weekends on this now award-winning show.”

Gilligan added: “I love being part of this incredible history-making show. The whole team are so spectacular, and I have so much fun working with AJ – she’s one of the best in the business.

“And now a live summer series? Let’s go!”

During its original run, the show became distinctive for broadcasting from an actual house, known as The Big Breakfast House, which had been a run of lock-keepers’ cottages in Tower Hamlets in East London.

A variety of famous faces presented the show originally, including Chris Evans, Gaby Roslin, Zoe Ball and Denise van Outen.

Phil Harris, head of entertainment at Channel 4, said: “Mo and AJ both have their own big primetime entertainment shows on Channel 4 this year with The Lateish Show and The Bridge, so it’s really exciting to be able to harness their combined power and brilliant chemistry to smash into the morning schedules once again.”

The Big Breakfast will air live on Channel 4 on Saturday mornings in August.

News

