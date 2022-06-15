Search

23 Jun 2022

Matthew Perry announces he has finished writing his autobiography

15 Jun 2022 3:25 AM

Friends star Matthew Perry has announced that he has completed work on his autobiography.

The actor, who played the sarcastic Chandler Bing on the popular US sitcom, joked that his “ego” did not like that he had finished writing about himself.

The book is titled Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing and will be available from November 1.

Sharing a picture of the finished work on Instagram, the actor wrote: “My ego doesn’t like that I have to stop writing about myself.


“But the book is now done. So that’s that.”

Announcing the book’s title and release date Perry said that much had been written about him and that it was “time people heard from me”.

“The highs were high, the lows were low,” he said.

“But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn’t. And it’s all in here.”

He added: “I apologise it’s not a pop up book.”

Perry’s memoir will be published by Flatiron books, who acquired the rights in a deal in the “mid-seven figure range”, according to US reports.

It is due to take readers “behind-the-scenes” on the era-defining sitcom Friends as well as exploring the substance abuse and alcohol issues that have dogged Perry’s career.

The actor, 52, was one of the best-known and best-paid television stars during the 10-year run of Friends from 1994, but struggled to overcome addiction issues.

His appearance on the show changed as his weight fluctuated drastically due to his health problems.

He joined his former co-stars for the highly awaited Friends reunion special in May 2021, after which some fans expressed concern at his appearance on the programme.

