Search

23 Jun 2022

New Love Island arrivals cause tension after flirty lunch dates

New Love Island arrivals cause tension after flirty lunch dates

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Jun 2022 11:25 PM

Love Island arrivals Jay Younger and Remi Lambert have caused friction in the villa after dating their choice of female islanders.

The pair each picked a trio of women who cooked and then shared a dish with them as part of a three-course lunch – while the rest of the boys looked on from the balcony.

Investment analyst Jay chose Amber Beckford to cook his starter, Ekin-Su Culculoglu to prepare his main course and Tasha Ghouri for his dessert.

During his meal with Amber, he said: “You’ve got the highest emotional intelligence I can see and obviously you’re a great looking girl so why would I not want to get to know you?”

Heading back to the kitchen, Amber said to the other girls: “What the hell. He is really fit.”

Jay and Ekin-Su got very close during the main course, sharing a piece of spaghetti Lady And The Tramp style, with Davide Sanclimenti looking upset from the balcony with his hands on his head.

Davide told the boys: “I do not like these kind of games.”

During dessert with Tasha, Jay asked if she only had eyes for Andrew Le Page.

Tasha said: “Obviously at the moment it’s Andrew and you, but we will have to wait and see, won’t we.

“You make me nervous, I don’t know why.”

She told the girls Jay made her heart thump out of her chest, while Jay told Remi: “Her relationship with Andrew is not solid.”

Later in the beach hut, he added: “It really surprised me in a positive way. I thought she was invested in Andrew but after today, that’s game on.”

Model and rapper Remi opted for a starter with Indiyah Polack, Paige Thorne to cook his main and Ekin-Su to prepare dessert.

Remi and Indiyah fed each other their starter as he asked about getting a kiss, and during his main course Paige seductively suggested she would get the food off his lips “later”.

After their date, Paige told the girls the way he holds himself is “really appealing”, while Remi told Jay their date was “the best so far”.

During dessert, Ekin-Su fed Remi chocolate covered strawberries as Davide looked on.

Pacing up and down the balcony, Davide said: “Oh my days. Play Monopoly, not with me.”

In a preview for Thursday night’s episode, Ekin-Su and Jay are seen sneaking around the villa before he leans in for a kiss with the actress.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media