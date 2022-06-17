Search

23 Jun 2022

New Love Island bombshell shocks villa during ‘sex-sea’ challenge

New Love Island bombshell shocks villa during ‘sex-sea’ challenge

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Jun 2022 11:25 PM

A new bombshell keen to “step on a few toes” has entered the Love Island villa during a tense episode.

Danica Taylor, a 21-year-old dancer from Leicester, joined the show during Friday’s “sex-sea” challenge, which saw the girls perform a seductive dance for the boy of their choice.

When asked what she would bring to the villa, Danica said: “I am definitely going to go in there and step on a few toes and I am more than happy to go after what I want.

“My friends would probably say I don’t hide from drama or arguments, and I am a good friend. I am very good with advice, I am quite wise beyond my years.

“I don’t really see competition, I am a very self-assured girl.

“There’s obviously going to be competition because there are guys in there that I like that are already interested in other girls, but I have no fear that I won’t be able to turn heads and I am happy to step on a few toes.”

Shortly after her arrival, a text revealed the girls would have to choose who to partner up with in a shock recoupling – starting with new girl Danica.

Standing around the firepit, she said: “I have not even been here 24 hours so this is a really weird situation for me to be in.

“I have barely got to know any of you, you are all lovely boys, but I didn’t come here to play it safe and I need to follow my heart.

“I can kind of only go on what I saw from face value, and somebody who is usually my type, and I need to explore that unfortunately – I am going to have to follow my heart on this one.”

Her shock arrival came after a clash which saw Davide brand actress Ekin-Su a “liar”, adding “they’re going to give you an Oscar”, after new boy Jay confirmed he had been on the terrace – which she had vehemently denied.

Davide said: “This is the reason why I was not opening myself because I am scared to be hurt from a woman like you.

“I hope you find the love of your life because me and you are closed. I am looking for something real.”

Later he said she was the “fakest person” he had ever met,” adding: “For me you do not exist any more.”

Ekin-Su told Jay: “That was really mean what Davide did to me.”

Friday’s episode also saw Tasha win the “sex-sea” challenge, and Ekin-Su choose new boy Jay to dance for, despite kissing Davide playfully on the cheek.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media