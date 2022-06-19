Love Island bombshell Danica to choose her man in recoupling ceremony

Love Island bombshell Danica Taylor will choose who she wants to couple up with and one boy will be dumped from the villa in scenes due to air on Sunday night.

The 21-year-old dancer from Leicester has caused friction among the contestants since arriving at the Majorcan villa on Friday.

Viewers will discover the result of the tense recoupling ceremony in which the girls will choose their partner – starting with Danica.

Which Islander do you think Danica will couple up with? 👀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/7JMJ1Z8bdQ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 17, 2022

Later, Danica will receive a text saying she is going on a date with the boy she has chosen to couple up with.

The new couple will enjoy a romantic picnic and drinks on the beach.

She will say: “Honestly, this is probably the second genuine date I think I’ve been on.”

Her date will reply, “Wow, pleasure” before adding: “I am sure a lot of boys would want to kiss you.”

Danica will reply: “Kisses on first dates?”

It comes after 27-year-old Italian business owner Davide Sanclimenti appeared to dump actress Ekin-Su Culculoglu, also 27, branding her a “liar”, after it emerged she had been sneaking off to spend time with new boy Jay Younger.

Viewers will also discover whether Ekin-Su sticks with Davide or looks elsewhere during Sunday night’s episode.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.