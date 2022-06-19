Search

23 Jun 2022

Love Island bombshell Danica to choose her man in recoupling ceremony

Love Island bombshell Danica to choose her man in recoupling ceremony

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Jun 2022 1:55 PM

Love Island bombshell Danica Taylor will choose who she wants to couple up with and one boy will be dumped from the villa in scenes due to air on Sunday night.

The 21-year-old dancer from Leicester has caused friction among the contestants since arriving at the Majorcan villa on Friday.

Viewers will discover the result of the tense recoupling ceremony in which the girls will choose their partner – starting with Danica.

Later, Danica will receive a text saying she is going on a date with the boy she has chosen to couple up with.

The new couple will enjoy a romantic picnic and drinks on the beach.

She will say: “Honestly, this is probably the second genuine date I think I’ve been on.”

Her date will reply, “Wow, pleasure” before adding: “I am sure a lot of boys would want to kiss you.”

Danica will reply: “Kisses on first dates?”

It comes after 27-year-old Italian business owner Davide Sanclimenti appeared to dump actress Ekin-Su Culculoglu, also 27, branding her a “liar”, after it emerged she had been sneaking off to spend time with new boy Jay Younger.

Viewers will also discover whether Ekin-Su sticks with Davide or looks elsewhere during Sunday night’s episode.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media